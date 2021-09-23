Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed Guam in Condition of Readiness 3 at 3 p.m. today.

At COR 3, the onset of damaging winds of 39-57 mph are possible within 48 hours. In this case, with Tropical Depression 20W, damaging winds are possible later this evening through Friday morning, according to a press release from the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

The change in COR setting was done out of an abundance of caution. At COR 3, government of Guam operations continue as normal, according to the press release.

The system is expected to strengthen but not to the point of typhoon or even severe tropical storm force winds, which are typically 58-73 mph.

According to the 3 p.m. update, Guam can expect to experience a low-end tropical storm.

Tropical storm force winds of 35 mph - 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected by this evening.

Showers and gusty winds will increase across Guam by 4 p.m. and continue on through midnight.

The closest point of approach has moved up to between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to a slight increase in forward motion of TD 20W. Even after the system’s CPA, strong winds are expected to continue overnight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches for Guam and 3 to 5 inches for CNMI, with locally higher amounts in gusty showers are expected.

A tropical storm warning remains is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. A tropical storm warning is defined as expecting tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of 39 to 74 mph, within 24 hours.

As of 1 p.m., 20W was located near 12.6 degrees north latitude and 145.0 degrees east longitude, about 75 miles southeast of Guam and 175 miles south of Saipan. It is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Make preparations

Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding.

Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as tents and canopies that may become airborne with heavy winds before inclement weather arrives.

Stay up to date with the latest information. The system track or intensity may change, and advisories may be issued.

Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators.