Tropical Depression 20W is currently making its closest point of approach, according to the 6 p.m. update from Guam Homeland Security/Civil Defense.

“The community is reminded strong winds are expected to continue overnight, even after the closest point of approach,” officials stated.

Winds are actually expected to increase this evening as 20W strengthens and continues to move west of the Marianas. Damaging winds of 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 55 mph are expected this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches could lead to flooding in poor drainage areas.

20W is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

A flash flood watch remains in effect.

Rip currents will be life threatening until Friday afternoon. Open water seas will increase to between 10 and 13 feet as Tropical Depression 20W strengthens. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet along east to south facing reefs is possible with this storm, with a total surf height of 9 feet possible. This could result in minor inundation of up to 1 foot.

Flight cancelations

Below is the list of canceled flights and their destinations:

• United Airlines Flight 201, inbound from Honolulu, ETA 4:00 PM

• United Airlines Flight 183, outbound to Manila, ETD 7:15 PM

• United Airlines Flight 197, inbound from Narita, ETA 9:35 PM

Officials said residents should contact their respective airline carriers for the latest travel information.

Stay safe

While inclement weather is upon the islands now and expected to continue through this evening, the community is reminded to take the following precautions:

• Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Immediately move to higher ground if flash flooding occurs. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep people away. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away

• Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams.

• If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. If the water is moving, do not leave the car.

• Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

• If travel is necessary, practice caution while in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.