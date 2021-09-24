Storm warning canceled but gusty winds, heavy downpours, flooding possible through this afternoon

SPLASH: Cars drive through water ponding on the sides of roads on Guam. The National Weather Service stated more heavy downpours and gusty winds are expected through this afternoon. Post file photo

The tropical storm warning has been canceled for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan, according to the National Weather Service this morning.

Flash floods, however, are expected through 1 p.m.

More heavy downpours and gusty winds are expected through this afternoon.

Boaters and swimmers are asked to be cautious with the rough seas today.

For boaters, seas of 9 to 13 feet and winds up to 37 mph will be hazardous.

Swimmers and fishermen are cautioned that high surf will be between 7 and 9 feet.

There is also a high risk of rip currents along all reefs, according to the Weather Service.

