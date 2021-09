The National Weather Service canceled the tropical storm warning for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan on Friday morning, but boaters and swimmers are cautioned about venturing into hazardous waters.

For boaters, seas of 9 to 13 feet and winds up to 37 mph will be hazardous.

Swimmers and fishermen are cautioned that high surf will be between 7 and 9 feet.

There is also a high risk of rip currents along all reefs, according to the Weather Service on Friday.

(Daily Post Staff)