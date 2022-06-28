She may never know it, but Winnie, a stray dog recently rescued out of Latte Heights, has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

A video of rescuers helping to free the emaciated boonie dog with a plastic jar stuck over her head has now reached more than 8 million views on the social media platform TikTok.

The Boonie Flight Project, a local organization working to connect and fly out stray animals to adopters in the states, posted the video of the rescue.

Stephanie Musick of Boonie Flight said Winnie was found in an abandoned lot.

"There was a ton of trash in the area. It was littered all the way through the woods and we had to trek through a lot of it to even track her down," Musick said.

Winnie got her head stuck in a peeled garlic jar trying to reach whatever might have been inside. Musick said neighbors reported seeing the dog wander for up to a month with her head in the jar. She was severely emaciated and was too weak to even consume food or water when rescuers were finally able to assist her.

Fortunately for Winnie, named after a certain famous bear with a penchant for getting his head stuck in honey pots, she is now on the road to recovery and then, possibly, adoption.

"She clearly has been on the streets for a long time and isn't totally familiar with the home. ... She's now learning how comfortable it is to lounge on a couch, how wonderful it is to have a couple fur siblings around, and she's starting to eat out of her foster's hand and learning how to appreciate scratches," Musick said.

Things might be looking up for Winnie, but there are still countless stray animals on Guam needing homes and not enough people on the island to provide them. Village mayors have pointed out the safety concerns that come with stray dogs roaming the streets.

Efforts to address the island's stray dog population are largely focused on spaying and neutering. The Guam Legislature appropriated $450,000 to the Guam Department of Agriculture this fiscal year to handle the problem.

Adelup announced in February the multiphase revival of the Spay & Neuter Island Pets Program at the Guam Animals in Need shelter, done in partnership with the Guam Department of Agriculture.

Agency Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht reported during a June 14 budget hearing that a work order to process payment to GAIN is sitting at the Department of Administration, which is determining how to process the work request. At the same time, GAIN has developed a spending plan already, she added.

"They set aside $250,000 to build, I think, 70 new kennels that will address issues that face the mayors plus the public and our animal control officers. They have $130,000 set aside for supplies. And then the remaining roughly $70,000, $60,000 of it is to hire a supplemental veterinarian," Muna-Brecht said.

The supplemental veterinarian, however, already is working with Guam's new territorial veterinarian and, within a couple of months, the two tackled close to 300 backlogged spay/neuter procedures at GAIN, according to Muna-Brecht. The veterinarians are now working on a waiting list that accumulated over the last two months.

Boonie Flight continues its work to find homes for rescued animals. Having begun in April 2021, the organization is hoping to send 1,000 animals off by the end of the year. By the end of August, Boonie Flight is hoping to clear the GAIN shelter.

The stray animal problem on Guam is "heartbreaking" but there are "amazing members of this community" who are volunteering their time and money to help, Musick said.

"In order to solve this stray animal population, it's really going to come down to spay/neutering pets, trap/neuter/release, where we sterilize wild boonies, ... and exporting Guam's cutest exports, boonies," Musick added. "Between those three ... we definitely should be able to see a drastic improvement to the stray population."