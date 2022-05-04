A man who police spotted on the side of Route 15 in Mangilao after his car overheated was arrested after officers found a firearm in his car.

Ken Mangamaw, 40, was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, Mangamaw’s car broke down just after midnight on Tuesday when police checked on him.

Officers noted the car’s registration and insurance were expired and it had a fraudulent license place.

A .22 caliber pump rifle was seen on the floor of the rear passenger seat, documents state.

Mangamaw allegedly told police he had just found the gun about 4 feet away from where he had pulled over when his car overheated.

He said he picked it up out of curiosity, documents state.

Authorities determined the firearm was registered under another name.