Mayors will focus on rounding up stray dogs one village at a time, starting with Santa Rita this month, hoping for much better results to control the stray animal population, according to Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco.

Paco is the new chairman of the stray animal control committee of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

In preparation for the series of a focused roundup of stray dogs, mayors' office employees on Thursday morning started repairing kennels at the Guam Animals In Need shelter in Yigo.

The mayors' office staff also cut grass and cleaned up the GAIN facility.

Paco said by repairing at least eight kennels and more later at GAIN, more stray dogs can be held at the facility when mayors begin their roundup in villages.

Limited space for holding stray animals because of broken kennels, Paco said, has been holding back the stray dog control program.

Besides Paco, the other new members of the mayors' stray animal control committee are co-chairman and Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald and Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez. Other mayors and vice mayors volunteered to help the committee, including those from Yigo, Piti, Inarajan, Hagåtña, Mangilao and Asan.

The committee is still working on the schedule for the stray dog roundup in other villages.

"What we do is we asked each participating mayor to send at least one of their available dog traps to Santa Rita for the stray dogs there, and then to the next villages as scheduled," Paco said.

Mayors are facing the daunting task of controlling the population of stray dogs and cats, as well as wild pigs. There are 25,000 to 60,000 stray dogs and cats estimated on the island.

Moreover, Guam is now down to only one animal control officer at the Department of Agriculture.