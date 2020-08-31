As Guam Memorial Hospital reaches capacity in its intensive care unit with patients being treated for COVID-19, Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said individuals experiencing cardiac arrest or stroke will still be admitted to the emergency room and treated.

"Normally, the (Guam Fire Department Emergency Medical Service) will call our ER to inform our ER team of an incoming ER/trauma patient and they will be advised by the ER doctor if we can or cannot receive the patient," Perez-Posadas told The Guam Daily Post. If GMH can't, EMS personnel will take the patient to Guam Regional Medical City or to Naval Hospital Guam, especially if they are closer.

According to Perez-Posadas, if the ER is not "saturated," all patients who need an ICU bed will remain in the ER until ICU beds become available.

She said the community can play a part in alleviating the strain on the hospital by avoiding dangerous or risky physical activities. She also encourages people to exercise and limit their intake of sweetened drinks and caffeine.

"Lastly, meditate and pray to stay calm," she said.