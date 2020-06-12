Strong storms possible this typhoon season

Weather experts recently predicted up to three tropical depressions or tropical storms could pass within 200 miles of Guam from June through mid-July, followed by two to three typhoons to pass within 200 miles of Guam between mid-July and November.

The weather experts made the prediction in a document prepared by the National Weather Service Forecast Office Guam.

“Keep in mind that these predictions can change as the year progresses,” the experts stated in the document. The experts who collectively made the prediction are Chip Guard, formerly of the National Weather Service and who now runs Tropical Weather Sciences Guam; Mark Lander, of the Environmental Research Institute, University of Guam; and Landon Aydlett, NWS Forecast Office Guam.

“The typhoons will most likely be Category 1 to Category 3 typhoons, but a Category 4 typhoon late in the season is possible,” they stated.

The drought that helped fan grass fires has transitioned to a near-normal rainfall, which could persist through the end of the year, the experts said.

The winds associated with these storms are:

• Strong tropical storm – sustained winds of 50-73 mph;

• Category 1 typhoon – sustained winds of 74-95 mph;

• Category 2 typhoon – sustained winds of 96-110 mph;

• Category 3 typhoon – sustained winds of 111-129 mph; and

• Category 4 typhoon – sustained winds of 130-155 mph.

The possibility of a Category 3 typhoon is 8%-10%, or one event every 10 to 13 years. That decreases with a Category 4 typhoon, at 3%-4% or one event for every 25-35 years. The chances of Guam getting a Category 5 typhoon, with sustained winds of 156-195 mph, is less than 1-2%, or one event every 50-100 years.