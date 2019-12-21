Strong winds, risk of rip currents expected through Sunday

Secure your canopies and if you're an inexperienced swimmer or you captain a small boat, you may want to stay out of the water.

The National Weather Service, Guam Weather Forecast Office advised that surging trade winds will bring strong winds that will create some hazards, according to a press release.

NWS has issued the following advisories that are effective today, Saturday, through Sunday:

• A wind advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until midnight tonight. East winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 35 mph are expected today. Secure items that can become airborne with heavy winds such as canopies, tarps, and tents. Be alert for sudden wind gusts if driving a high-profile vehicle, such as a container truck.

• A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Sunday afternoon. Rip currents are life threatening. They are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore.

Dangerous and frequent rip currents are expected along west facing reefs. On some beaches, such as Ritidian Point, the high risk of rip currents could extend to north facing reefs.

Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. Rip currents are life threatening.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Winds will be near-gale at times today. East to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots and combined seas of 9 to 12 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense is reminding the community to avoid west-facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside.

"Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs," officials urge.