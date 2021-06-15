Republican Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas and James Moylan and have introduced legislation that would establish timelines and set up or amend fines and penalties related to derelict buildings.

The government of Guam can already step in to act on a derelict building if an owner fails to comply, but the proposal, Bill 151-36, mandates that the costs will be the responsibility of the property owner. The government may assume costs and place a lien against the property until costs are recovered.

Bill 151 also adds a $10,000 citation against the property owner for noncompliance. The owner will have 90 days to repay GovGuam under the bill, and failing to do so would mean a fine equal to 20% of the assessed value of the property, which will be a lien on the property if left unpaid for more than 90 days.

The bill also adds on to the penalty for entering unsafe structures without permission from the head of the Department of Public Works, placing in mandated community service of up to 100 hours, plus an additional 50 hours for each subsequent violation, on top of the current fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

The proposal comes after Moylan, Ada, Duenas and a representative of Blas' office went to a property in Tumon in early May that was just acquired by an investor from Taiwan. The multilevel parking garage they visited was once part of the Royal Palm Resort.

The hotel was demolished following an earthquake in 1993, but the garage and adjacent buildings remained. The senators expressed concerns that the site was allowed to fall into such disrepair during their visit.

The garage attracted homeless individuals seeking shelter in the area.

The property's new owner, Honhui Guam LLC, is working to secure the facility as it plans to construct a new hotel.