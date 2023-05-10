Structure fire closes Linda's Diner

A popular East Hagåtña restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Guam Fire Department, an office area of Linda's Diner was found to be the source of a fire, which also closed lanes of traffic during the assessment of and response to the blaze.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of Tuesday and, as of press time, it is not known how much longer it will be out of operation.

"We don't have all the details, so we can't assess what will happen yet. I'm just thankful none of my employees or anyone was hurt," Jovin Santos, owner of Linda's Diner, told The Guam Daily Post. "My main concern at this point is for the welfare of the employees. Hopefully, this can be fixed soon, so they're not out of work too long."

Response

At 3:49 a.m. Tuesday, GFD units responded to the diner for a reported structure fire, department spokesperson Nick Garrido stated to local media.

"Upon arrival, there was visible smoke exiting from the vent and throughout the rear of the building," said Garrido. He confirmed firefighters made a forcible entry into the building to extinguish the fire and conduct ventilation.

There were no occupants at the time, but the source of the fire was located "in an office area at the rear of the building," Garrido said.

At 6:10 a.m., the outer southbound lanes of Marine Corps Drive remained closed. The main thoroughfare was opened completely at 7 a.m.