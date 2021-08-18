Student accused of bringing pipe to school released to parents

A student at John F. Kennedy High School was taken into police custody after he was caught with a metal pipe on the Upper Tumon campus on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:36 a.m.

School administrators quickly initiated a lockdown on the campus out of an abundance of caution, according to Michelle Franquez, Guam Department of Education interim public information officer.

“Our school staff acted quickly and were able to talk the student into a calm state,” said Franquez.

GPD officers were called to the campus, and school officials were able to resolve the situation without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

The lockdown was lifted at 11 a.m.

The student was released to his parents, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.