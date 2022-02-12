Student baker pours love into art, pastry

Sandra Torres’ first love is art. She described herself as an artistic and creative person who discovered another way to express her artistry.

It was a path she almost didn’t take. But, with the support of an instructor in the John F. Kennedy High School ProStart program, she didn’t give up.

“I’m very artistic and creative and I wasn’t even really thinking of doing ProStart. I almost quit. But my instructor then, Chef Regine, was pushing me to do it because I could do my art through decorating cakes or doing the bake sale. I was able to do the macarons with the marble added to it. That’s just me being creative, not just through drawing or painting,” Torres said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Torres is part of the first group of students to study under the Guam Community College culinary program that allows students on a baking track. The one-year program started last summer.

She is one semester away from completing the program and, as part of her class requirement, she had to create a Valentine’s Day treat for a program bake sale held Friday.

Ovens, freezers and cooling racks tower over her in the kitchen, but packed inside her petite frame, she is a baking powerhouse.

“I feel like it's another step; it's a bigger push for me because it's getting tougher and there’s more equipment for me to use than what I had in high school. I am able to do both of the foundations, baking and pastry. In high school there wasn’t a lot of baking and pastry and that’s what I wanted to pursue. So, me being here, having ongoing classes of baking and pastry it's really exciting,” Torres said.

As her love for baking has grown, so have her skills, and she’s confident she will be ready to put her skills to practice in the workplace. But, for now, she is the go-to baker in her family.

“They really love the way I do my stuff, since my skills have grown they’ve stopped ordering from places because they can just come to me,” Torres said.

Cheesecakes, cupcakes, tarts and even cakes are all sweet delights she has baked for her family and all came with her artistic touch. Cheesecake is her favorite dessert to create.

“Its not really hard, it’s really simple and instead of a big cheesecake, I make them personal size, small. Everything’s better small,” she said.

For the GCC bake sale Feb. 4, she whipped up the tasty treat with a Valentine’s Day theme.

“Cheesecake is not very sweet, it’s a calm flavor. It doesn’t require a lot of ingredients. It was just something I thought of because you can use it for any occasion,” Torres said. “We put a white fondant, usually I put the white whipped cream on top but because it was kind of plain-looking. We added the fondant heart with blueberries or strawberry jam.”

The flavors of the jams on the cheesecakes were chosen with thought to how the flavors would complement each other to embody the feeling of love with every bite.

"Cheesecake is a very subtle sweet flavor, with the jam, I feel like it enhances the flavor more and gives it a fruity taste that’s not so sweet even with the whipped cream,” she said.

Torres said she puts love into everything she creates in the kitchen. Her love for baking reminds her of her love for her family.

“A lot of the love that comes from me is just me being myself. I am able to do my passion, my artwork into it. It also reminds me of being with my family so I am able to use my skills here and bring it to my family. It’s something that brings families together,” Torres said.

Torres is one of 31 students in the program guided by GCC culinary, baking and pastry instructor Chef Bertrand Haurillon. He couldn’t agree more about pouring love into baking.

“It’s very important because baking or pastry you need to be a different kind of chef. You need to be a lot more patient than a regular chef. I was trained as a regular chef in the beginning, but when you go to the baking and pastry, you really need to learn how to be patient and, of course, you need to be a little artistic so if they do not like to do it, they will not be successful in that field. So they really need to love it very much,” he said.