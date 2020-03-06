Defendant Darwin Jay Fortes, 20, is set to take a plea deal with the prosecution in connection to his arrest last year at John F. Kennedy High School.

Fortes was a student there when he was accused of drinking alcohol on the campus.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday for a change-of-plea hearing.

However, the prosecution told the court that more time is needed before the plea deal is accepted.

Details of the plea agreement have not been disclosed.

Fortes is scheduled to appear back in court on March 12.

Fortes is charged with underage consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct.

Incident on campus

In October 2019, Guam police officers approached Fortes at the Tamuning school after school aides reported that students were possibly drinking alcohol on campus. He is accused of attempting to hide a plastic bottle underneath a sweater before he handed it off to another student.

Authorities confiscated the item, which contained traces of alcohol.

Officers also gave Fortes a breathalyzer test. Results showed that he had consumed alcohol, documents state.

When officers were arresting him, Fortes was allegedly uncooperative and, according to court documents, told police, "I know my rights, pig. I'm not a snitch."

The student shouted obscenities while being escorted out of the school.