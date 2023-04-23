Student forum tackles illegal immigration

As recently as two to three weeks ago, the Guam Police Department received an alert of possible Chinese nationals attempting to illegally enter Guam by boat.

The forewarning provided by law enforcement partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands was shared by GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio as an example of ongoing efforts to thwart illegal entry.

“If you don’t realize how big the problem was, … go up to (Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency's) K-9 facility in Tiyan. Right along the fence line, you will see all the boats that were seized from this operation. And, I’ll tell you right now, there’s a lot of brand-new engines on those boats because these guys invested a lot of money to put engines on those boats to get them out of Saipan or Rota,” Ignacio said during an event organized by University of Guam students on Thursday.

The statement was made in reference to a wave of Chinese migrants discovered on Guam in the 1990s. Ignacio recalled being part of the response effort.

He was one of four panelists to take part in the University of Guam’s criminal justice capstone forum, which focused on Guam’s issues with illegal immigration as a U.S. territory.

Ignacio, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Sens. Chris Barnett and Roy Quinata each answered four questions posed by organizers. The first question was about the current state of immigration reform on Guam and changes, if any, that address illegal immigration.

Laws 'lack teeth'

Ignacio, who has been on the front lines of the issue longer than the other panelists, noted the one thing he has learned is that Guam immigration laws “lack teeth.”

“We enforce whatever law (exists) with regards to illegal immigration. Unfortunately, on Guam what … we found out through this task force to address some of the illegal immigration from Chinese nationals … (is) there weren’t many laws. And, actually, only one law at the end of the day that existed with Guam Customs and Quarantine enforcement that we could legally (enforce),” the police chief explained to the audience.

According to Ignacio, this is where a disconnect lies.

“Their role and their policies and procedures and the laws they enforce versus our laws here on Guam not having much teeth, so how do we mesh the two so there (is) more we can do as law enforcement to protect the borders,” he said.

While it was noted that often those that enter the island illegally do so fleeing persecution and seeking a better life, those that do it illegally may pose national security risks. The lack of “teeth,” as the chief described, leaves the island’s borders vulnerable as there is no real deterrence for illegal immigrants sneaking into Guam.

Enforcement 'limited'

While one may think that illegal immigration would be handled by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tenorio pointed out that most of their resources have been directed toward the southern U.S. border.

“In fact, many National Guardsmen have deployed there to help with that. So it didn’t seem that it came up as a priority until the Department of Defense started getting a little interested in what was happening. (The) federal government was behind in this part. What Steve, the chief of police, talked about was there was a very technical violation about utilizing the boats without having proper entry forms coming into Guam that was utilized locally to go in and start our very limited law enforcement,” Tenorio said.

'Tag and release'

Barnett shared his surprise with the audience having learned how Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency was addressing illegal immigration.

The freshman senator recalled being on the campaign trail when he heard of people attempting to illegally enter the island on a red boat. He said he found it interesting that those caught could not be detained.

“We have a task force that enforces things, but what they do with these illegal immigrants – they don’t really detain them. (I'm) not sure if they have the authority. For the lack of a better term, they do this ‘tag and release’ of illegal immigrants,” Barnett said.

The protocol was surprising to the senator, who noted the geopolitical situation and “the very ominous threat from China.”

“When I talked to these Customs officers, that’s one of the things they mentioned. They believed that some of this illegal immigration might be posing a security threat to our island,” he said. “Because we don’t know. Are these fishermen immigrants or are they trying to get away from China or are they spies?”

Barnett recounted being told by a Customs officer about possible illegal Russian immigrants “up to no good.”

“They basically caught them over on Cross Island Road with telephoto equipment taking pictures of Fena Lake. So when we talk about illegal immigration and the problems that they pose, I don’t think that we really have an accurate read on whether or not there’s a real threat by these individuals,” Barnett said.