Student service learning, disaster preparedness summit this month

Educators, students and community partners are invited to participate in the 2023 Service Learning Youth and Community Preparedness Summit being held Jan. 25 to 27.

“While also creating awareness about disaster preparedness for natural hazards, risks and threats, the event partners the Service Learning Program with the Guam Youth Preparedness Program and presents concepts for environmental advocacy that the teachers and students can participate in, take into their service learning planning and apply them when preparing for natural disasters,” Jenna Blas, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense public information officer, told The Guam Daily Post.

Service learning is a requirement for all high school students, with each student required to have earned 75 hours of service learning in order to graduate. Not only is it mandatory, Blas said, it gives students the opportunity to grow and give back to the community.

“The mission of service learning is to allow each student to gain knowledge of the community’s needs, to expand their learning beyond the four walls of the classroom, to provide opportunities for lifelong intellectual and personal growth, and to feel the intrinsic rewards associated with giving back to society,” Blas said.

There will be two tracks at the summit. The first two days will be focused on teachers and the community. Topics include climate change impacts, wildfire prevention and service learning curriculum, along with environmental advocacy, implementation of place-based strategies into schools and an outdoor field activity on the second day. Outreach exhibitors from partner agencies will be available, GHS/OCD stated in a press release.

“During the summit for educators and community partners, an outdoor excursion will be conducted at Ritidian, where participants will learn about fanihi habitat, behavior and research,” Blas said. "Hands-on activities will reinforce what was discussed during the summit about generating solutions inspired by nature."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Guam has not seen a typhoon with the capability of serious destruction since weather patterns switched to La Niña, the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. However, natural hazards still pose a serious risk to the community.

“It is important to increase community resilience in order to reduce impacts these hazards have on lives, properties and the economy," said Blas. "Attendees will learn about disaster preparedness for natural hazards such as typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis."

The third day will focus on the students and how they can do their part by volunteering in their communities, while preparing them for potential disasters the future may bring, Blas said.

“The summit is geared toward ninth grade students to create awareness about service learning initiatives and opportunities they can take part in throughout high school, while also creating awareness about disaster preparedness for natural hazards, risks and threats,” Blas said.

Attendees also will learn about environmental advocacy and how adopting more environmentally sensitive practices will benefit society, Blas said.

“With the long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns due to climate change, consequences on the environment include intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, flooding, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and declining biodiversity,” said Blas.

The summit will allow teachers and students to take what they have learned from the Guam Department of Agriculture, Federal Emergency Management Agency Region IX, National Weather Service and others into their service learning planning and apply them when preparing for natural disasters, Blas said.