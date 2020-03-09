With the help of a friend from Guam, an elementary teacher and former homestay student met again for the first time in 40 years.

In the 1980s, Goring Duenas spent his first years of teaching at Talofofo Elementary School.

Duenas said the principal at the time asked him if he would like to represent their school as part of a homestay program in the summer with students from Japan.

In his college days, Duenas said, he took part in a similar program where he and other students traveled with their professors to schools in Japan and Taiwan.

"That's what sparked my interest," he added.

Excited, Duenas jumped at the opportunity and volunteered to take the Japanese students into his home.

Among those students was Takehiko Ino, a student from the Chiba University of Commerce.

From the breezy cliffside of Two Lovers Point in Tumon to the cascading waterfalls of Talofofo, the homestay students enjoyed their week on Guam with sightseeing and a whole lot of eating and sleeping.

In one summer, Ino said, he grew a big stomach. "No (memories of sightseeing)," he joked.

"That's why we kept the pictures," Duenas replied.

Flash forward

In the intervening decades, Duenas continued to work with international students from Japan and Korea, and getting them involved in other homestay programs, working as a teacher at the University of Guam under the English Adventure Program.

Ino started a family and now works as an office worker at Nippon Steel in Tokyo.

It was not until recently, through mutual friends, that the two were able to make contact again.

Duenas said his friend Peter had visited Japan and met with a friend who happened to know Ino. From there, the two reconnected through Facebook.

Duenas said it had been so long, he struggled trying to picture how Ino would look after 40 years.

He then backtracked to his old home in Talofofo in search of the photo album where memories of their adventures were stored.

To his surprise, out of all the albums that were broken, wet or blown away by typhoons, that album was the only one that remained intact.

Face to face

Recently meeting face to face for the first time in decades, the two enjoyed a tour of the Valley of the Latte in Talofofo.

As they flipped through the photo album, the two reminisced, pointing at photos of their younger selves, and laughing at the memories frozen in time.

"We've been exchanging and comparing notes of our lives up to this day," Duenas said.

"He's never changed," Ino said.

Ino said Friday he'd enjoy his stay on island for four more days before returning to Japan.

Duenas said he plans to take him sightseeing again, to the same places they visited all those years ago.