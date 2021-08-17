A student at John F. Kennedy High School was taken into custody of the Guam Police Department after he was caught with a metal pipe on the Upper Tumon Campus on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:36 am.

School administrators quickly initiated a lockdown on the campus out of an abundance of caution, according to Michelle Franquez, Guam Department of Education Interim Public Information Officer

“Our school staff acted quickly and were able to talk the student into a calm state,” said Franquez.

GPD officers were called to the campus, and school officials were able to resolve the situation without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

The all-clear has since been given and the lock down was lifted at 11 am.

The student was released to his parents by midday Tuesday, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao

GDOE stated that students will be released at the regularly scheduled dismissal time.