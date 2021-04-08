The distribution of internet devices under the Guam Department of Education's Providing Access to Homes, or PATH, program began Wednesday at the Sinajana gym.

"I think people were waiting to see if this was really going to happen. We have about 1,000 registrations, and we hope that will increase as people start to hear that they are starting to be distributed," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

About 20 families stopped by the Sinajana Mayor's Office for the first distribution, said Fernandez, adding, "That's a good sign."

IT&E won the bid to provide home internet services to students. GDOE made the announcement last week, and IT&E quickly mobilized to start distributing the devices.

The program will $8 million set aside through the governor's office using from federal funds.

Fernandez said the department would continue to schedule distribution locations throughout the island.

Although there was an early registration for the PATH program, Fernandez said the department is continuing to accept applications.

Families that receive a MiFi device will be held accountable, and with 50 gigabytes of data, there are mechanisms to ensure they are not misused.

"We have a list of sites that are whitelisted and a list of sites that are blacklisted," said Fernandez.

That means Netflix and similar entertainment streaming sites cannot be accessed using the devices.

"But you also are going to be able to use a lot of educational sites without it counting against your service for the month," said Fernandez, who is hopeful the measures will help weed out the inappropriate sites.

The PATH program is open to public, charter and private school students.

Fernandez said Catholic schools are on board with the program, as for charter schools, iLearn Academy opted out of the program. Fernandez said because technology is the basis of their curriculum, the school did not require additional support.

Distribution of the MiFi devices will continue Thursday at the Agat Mayor's Office from 10 a.m. to noon and Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Agat Market grounds.