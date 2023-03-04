The culinary arts program at Guam Community College is on par with colleges across the nation and the renewal of the program’s accreditation is a testament, GCC officials said.

Two officials from the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation Accrediting Commission evaluated GCC’s Culinary Program in November 2022.

GCC was recently notified of the program's seven-year accreditation, the college said in a release issued Wednesday.

"The ACFEF Accredited program status and the many opportunities provided to students to engage in experiential learning such as kitchen laboratory, practicum, and participation in other culinary events validate that the program's mission and goals coincide with industry standards,” the college said in the release.

The accreditation is a renewal of the 2017 accreditation for the Associate of Arts in Culinary Arts degree program.

The accrediting commission noted several strengths seen in the community college’s culinary curriculum, including quality design of the program, commitment to the food service department’s strategic plan and goals, kitchen facilities and communal relationship between distinguished faculty and students.

From student to director

At the head of the program is Chef Kennylyn Miranda, chef instructor and department chair. A product of GCC’s Culinary Arts Program herself, Miranda's perspective as a former student has played a role in the quality design of the program, GCC said in the release.

“I believe that every program, no matter if it's the best quality, there’s always room for improvement. So when I was a student, it was such a great program. I fell in love with it. With me and my team, we always want to take it to the next level and we always want to stay in trend with what’s going on in the industry. And so we do our best to try to provide that to our students," Miranda told The Guam Daily Post. “When I was a student, there were things that I wanted to do and I made sure when I became the head of the department that it was something we could incorporate.”

According to the college, the associate degree program prepares students with "the knowledge, skills, competencies and attitude necessary for a successful career in the culinary arts industry."

The accreditation validates GCC’s commitment, said Miranda, who said stepping into the leadership role two years ago amid preparations for accreditation was challenging.

“It was overwhelming; I am not going to lie. I knew that going into this position that, that was one of the most important and the priority when I did become department chair. Although it was overwhelming, I have a great team. GCC administration here is so supportive, so I am grateful for everyone’s efforts and help toward this achievement,” she said.

The program is now ACFEF accredited though 2029, GCC stated in its release.

The college's students played a big part in getting the program where it is today, according to Miranda.

“Every year we survey our students, both graduates and students enrolled in our program. We want to gauge what they want to see in the program and also keep up with the current trends in today’s industry.” she said. “We also want to know what they want to see, what they want to learn, even if its something new, we try to get our faculty trained in it, we do a lot of professional development."

Achieving accreditation was not a solo effort on the college’s part, Miranda said, as she credited the many hands involved.

"Also working with our partners in the industry as well, a lot of the hotels, the management are involved in creating this quality program. So, it took a lot of teamwork. I am not the type of leader to take all the work on myself. I think my strength is delegating and also working with my team side-by-side of what was required. This accreditation really focused on eight areas and we had to score really, really well to meet the exemplary status,” she said.

One of the areas highlighted as a strength by the ACFEF is the school's welcoming environment.

"They saw that it's really community relationship - family oriented. That’s what we like to do with our students. We do a lot of intrusive advisement; we take them by the hand and walk them through every course in the program. We walk them through their internships and getting their jobs and even pursuing higher education after they graduate, we still keep in contact,” she said.

Miranda said that was evident to the ACFEF accreditation team who met with current and past GCC culinary students.

“They were able to get quotes from students (who) graduated beyond five years ago. I think that while they were here and able to observe the classroom, they saw that the students were comfortable asking questions toward our chef instructor and other adjunct faculty,” she explained.

'Center' in Micronesia

The accreditation brings notoriety, but also serves as an assurance to GCC students that the education they are receiving at the island community college is of the same quality as culinary schools in the United States.

“Because we are recognized now as an exemplary program, it really symbolizes the highest education standards that the ACFEF sets for education and postsecondary institutions for culinary programs,” Miranda said.

Not only will a student who completes the program walk away with an associate of arts in the culinary arts, but also ACFEF certification, which is recognized nationally.

Miranda said, the culinary program has a bright future for expansion and further development with the renewal in ACFEF accreditation.

“Our vision for our Culinary Arts Program is to become the center for the culinary arts in Micronesia,” she said. “With this accreditation, it also allows us to grow our program not only have we seen a growth in our enrollment, but also a demand for a Baking and Pastry Program.

GCC's Baking and Pastry Program has been well received by students, Miranda said, and the plan is to seek accreditation for the new program in the future.