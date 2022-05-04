While the use of face masks at public schools is now optional, miscommunication regarding bus policies meant two students had to find another ride to school.

On Tuesday morning, the two students who weren't wearing masks were denied entry onto a school bus. The night prior, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order rescinding the mask mandate.

Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said the incident was a result of miscommunication. Bus drivers and students aren’t required to wear masks, but can if they prefer, she said.

“It was just miscommunication this morning,” she said. “We rectified it immediately, it was just internal communication with our management team and our supervisors.”

Public schools

In a press release Tuesday, GDOE officials announced that face masks are no longer required at schools.

While GDOE no longer requires face masks for use outdoors or indoors, the department is encouraging students to wear them.

“Effective immediately, GDOE, while encouraging the use of face masks, no longer mandates their use. In accordance with Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order 2022-13 and Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Memorandum 2022-12, the use of face masks for school-related indoor and outdoor activities, to include (interscholastic sports) activities, is no longer required. Use of face masks will be optional and will be encouraged,” GDOE officials said.

Other COVID-19 health and safety measures will remain in place as GDOE wraps up the school year.

“GDOE will continue to implement safety measures including disinfection of rooms and surfaces, providing hand sanitizers, frequent hand-washing, and other measures outlined in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance,” GDOE officials said.