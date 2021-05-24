Bob Jones University students Aya Cathey, of Yona, and Micah Hennegan, of Barrigada, were among 800 students named to the school's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester, according to a release from Bob Jones University.

The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.

Cathey is a freshman majoring in cybersecurity. Hennegan, also a freshman, is majoring in business administration.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading, according to the university.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries, according to the release.