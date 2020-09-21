With Guam in the midst of typhoon season, students might find it easy to find examples of floods or other imagery to help them create posters or mask designs for National Preparedness Month.

Throughout the month of September, the Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense will hold these contests promoting the importance of planning and preparing for man-made and natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, tsunamis, and floods. This year’s NPM theme is, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” The contests will be for students at all levels. Parents and students can visit ready.gov (http://www.ready.gov/make-a- plan) for some contributing ideas.

The deadline for the posters and mask designs is 5 p.m. Sept. 25. Entries can be dropped off at the Guam Homeland Security Office in Agana Heights or emailed to maria.romulo@ghs.guam.gov

Elementary

The Elementary School Poster Contest is open to any kindergarten to fifth grade student enrolled in any Guam-based school. Categories are broken down to:

• K-5 and 1st grade

• 2nd and 3rd grades

• 4th and 5th grades

Posters can be made in hard copy in legal or tabloid sizes on a poster board or on paper. Digital posters also will be accepted and must be submitted as a PNG file.

Posters must incorporate the theme of “What does your emergency plan look like?” and should emphasize how families can prepare for a disaster.

All entries must include the following information: Name, Age, Grade, School, and Title of Poster (properly label entries upon email submission).

Middle School Face Mask Contest

Open to all middle schoolers, this contest requires students to design a wearable mask that illustrates disaster preparedness tips. Students will take pictures of themselves wearing the mask from all sides, front, back, left and right. Then email the pictures to the teacher, who must submit it in a 8.5 x 11 Microsoft Document.

The masks will be judged on innovation and creativity, and should focus on disaster preparedness. The masks must be able to fit a box that is 12''x12''x12'' in size.

Entries are to be emailed to maria.romulo@ghs.guam.gov no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25. Any entry submitted after this day will not be considered eligible.

High School Poster Contest

The high school poster contest is open to Guam high school students and should incorporate the question "What if someone is sick in your household?" The question focuses on illnesses such as chicken pox or COVID-19.

Students can create a group of up to three people to create a poster in hardcopy (1.5 x 3 feet) or in digital format that is flattened to a PNG file. Fonts must be no less than 14 in size and wordings must be legible to read from two feet away. Posters will be judged on originality of images/characters, overall design and content.

Students must include the following information on the posters.

o What to do before, during, after a typhoon

o What to include in your disaster kit

o What to include in your emergency plan

o What to do if you have pets

o What to do when your power goes out?

o What to do when you evacuate?

o Indoor/Outdoor preparations

o Post-typhoon preparations

Entries should be dropped off to the Guam Homeland Security Office in Agana Heights or emailed to maria.romulo@ghs.guam.gov by 5 p.m. Sept. 25.