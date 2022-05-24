Inarajan Middle School's artistically talented students put their talent and energy to use and there’s a mural to prove it.

The middle school serves public school students from Malesso', Inalahan, Talafo'fo', and Yona, and they come together to form the “MITY” Warriors.

And true to their mascot, the Warriors united to paint a mural on the front of their gym depicting iconic landmarks woven together from the four villages – despite the lack of an art teacher at the school.

“I think it’s kind of sad because we have a lot of artist kids in the school, and we don’t have an art teacher to help us,” sixth grader Reina Muna Martinez said. “Doing this made me feel happy because we don’t really do that many art stuff and I’m happy to know that we are doing a mural here.”

For many of the students, it was the first time they got to express their creativity on a large scale.

“It was very exciting. I liked the painting because I mostly do paintings than drawings," Martinez said. “I think it’s kind of fun and good because I’m glad to leave a part of me at my school.”

Seventh-grader Dylan San Nicolas was also excited to leave his mark.

“It was very fun, I enjoyed it … My favorite element of the paintings are the rocks,” San Nicolas said.

Students were assigned paint colors and sections of the mural.

The students received guidance from local artist and retired educator Judy Flores.

“We also made sure that we had the correct paints. What we learned is that it can be forgiving,” school librarian Lisa Castro said.

For many of the students, this was the first experience using paint as a medium. And although Flores had drawn the outlines, students were nervous about painting outside the lines.

But Flores shared that it's OK to make mistakes. Adjustments to the mural were made as they went and plumerias turned into hot red peppers!

“Their help is valuable, I couldn’t paint all of this in 10 days, I could not,” she said.

She gave the kids homework — they had to draw iconic scenes from the villages to incorporate into the mural.

“Sure enough they had drawings and it reflected their lack of training, but the icons were spot on. But also I discovered they hadn’t been to these icons,” Flores said.

Students like seventh grader Corben Babauta used their imagination to depict different angles and perspectives of the iconic sites.

“It was very fun and I was excited too, this was the first time I did this. I do paint at home but it was different,” Babauta said. "I did use my imagination when I was thinking about some of the villages.”

As a special treat for the students who participated in the mural project, they went on a field trip to the sites depicted in the mural.

"The one I like most is Bear Rock because that’s a famous spot on the island because of the tourists,” Martinez said.

“Even though we don’t have an art class in school, this was a great opportunity to get our students and get them participating and provide that outlet for them to practice and hone their art skills,” Castro said.

The mural was funded as part of a Guam Economic Development Authority grant for $25,000. The grant will also cover resurfacing of the school gym's floor.