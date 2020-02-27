The Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for members to join its 2020 Youth Preparedness Council.

The council was formed in 2012 and engages members in local and national emergency preparedness projects, bringing youth from across the nation together who have a mindset for preparedness and community service. Each year, teens apply to the council for an opportunity to join FEMA in moving people to action.

Youth members can build leadership skills, represent their schools and communities, and share their perspectives, feedback, and opinions with FEMA.

If selected, over the course of a two-year term, members represent the youth perspective on emergency preparedness and share information with their communities. They also meet with FEMA on a regular basis to provide ongoing input strategies, initiatives, and projects throughout the duration of their term.

Students in 8th, 9th, 10th, or 11th grade, who have engaged in community service or are interested in emergency preparedness are encouraged to apply to serve on the council. Applications are due on March 1 and must be submitted online at the application website at https://community.fema.gov/applytoYPC.

In 2016-2017, the council member for Region 9 was Kiahna Espia, from Guam.

For more information contact Whole Community Preparedness Program Manager Jaimie Cruz 688-0438 or email jaimie.cruz@ghs.guam.gov.