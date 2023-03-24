Students learn about weather service on Meteorological Day

The island's National Weather Service station opened its doors to the community and youth on Thursday, as part of the local celebration of Meteorological Day.

For Robert Torres and his 12-year-old child Camarin Postrozny, it was a father-daughter day well spent. Postrozny, a sixth grade student at Inarajan Middle School, is intrigued by the weather. The event was a must-attend for her.

“I used to watch this episode from 'The Magic School Bus.' … I used to constantly watch it when I was a lot younger. The weather has always been (an interest) I had,” said Postrozny.

Weather has always interested Postrozny, her father said.

“The thing that really got her attention was when the Aydlett brothers were constructing their Sears Tower. So, when we went to the Agana Shopping Center, she actually met them there and then she was able to get an invite for a personal tour of this place, on her birthday, Dec. 9. Since then, she’s been fascinated with the weather station,” he said.

Torres was grateful for the opportunity local meteorologists Brandon and Landon Aydlett gave his daughter. He told The Guam Daily Post he believes it’s important for youth to be exposed to the many different career paths they can pursue in the future by engaging them often at such events.

“It gives the students ideas of careers that might want to choose. There’s a large variety of job opportunities in this area,” he said.

Landon Aydlett and his team brought weather partners together in the open house for about 900 public school students and other residents.

“It’s been a lot of effort. We have a good staff of people. ... It's been a huge showing of support for the event,” Landon Aydlett said.

The NWS has been celebrating Meteorological Day for the past three years, since 2021. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, events like Thursday's were not doable.

“This year, we pulled out all the stops - a full-blown open house, opening our doors to the community, so people can have a chance to meet our staff, see our facility, see what we do on a day-to-day basis and learn about our mission,” he said.

More than meteorologists

Educating and preparing for what the weather will bring is a job for more than just the NWS, Landon Aydlett said.

“To get the proper planning, preparedness and resilience of the community, it’s more than just the weather folks. It’s a coordinated effort for the whole village that comes from our elected leaders, management partners (and) government partners, … orchestration that works together for a beautiful piece of music. We work on a day-to-day basis to ensure that mission is complete,” he told the Post.

Several agencies stood up booths, activities and educational resources to teach the youth about their organizations and the roles they play in weather.

Frank Candaso, a technology instructor with StarBase Guam, brought Sphero BOLT Coding Robots, a sphere robot toy for kids, which the program used to get youth to understand how communities come together after a typhoon to recover. While Sphero robots are normally used to teach coding, at the open house they served as dump trucks in an interactive game.

“We have activities set up for kids. One of them is a typhoon disaster-themed activity using our Sphero. So, basically, they’re controlling the sphere and trying to collect all the debris by color,” he said. “After these disasters, we have a lot of organizations that come together to help each other. And so, maybe they’re part of (the) Guam Solid Waste (Authority). We localized it, so they can make that connection," Candaso said.

As students from P.C. Lujan Elementary School played excitedly, trying to collect the debris as fast as they could, Candaso said the activity teaches kids the importance of working together as a team.

Weather balloon launch

Another highlight of the event was the launch of a weather balloon, a special treat for the first group of students who attended the event in the morning.

“They get to see it. My whole childhood, (I) never saw a weather balloon in my life. The weather service is an asset to the community. At the least, we want people to know who we are and that we are here - and what we do,” said Landon Aydlett.

The students learned the important role each weather balloon plays in weather forecasts.

“It measures the atmosphere. It gives us a shot of what is happening in the atmosphere and it goes into the ... computer models, the observational factors, the satellites, the radars. And, you get to see all this technology and tools at your fingertips at the facility,” said Landon Aydlett.

The Weather Service hopes to make the open house in celebration of Meteorological Day an annual event, Landon Aydlett said.