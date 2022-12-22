High school students are exploring new career paths and skills in the construction industry through the Guam Contractors Association Trades Academy Christmas break construction trade cycle. The program began Monday.

“It was interesting. I kind of thought it would be boring, but it wasn’t. I wanted to learn new stuff and explore new opportunities. I am looking forward to building stuff,” said Avery Cruz, a freshman participating in the program for the first time. “I definitely want to be in the industry.”

Juanita Cruz, another freshman student taking the class, shared the same sentiment. She said that she enrolled to learn something new that she could use in the future.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I love learning,” said Juanita Cruz. “I read about the program and it looked interesting. I wanted to be a part of something. I want to build my own house. Plumbing, electric, management and everything.”

Both students wanted to be able to take advantage of the courses being offered so that, one day, they would be able to build and fix their own homes.

To help get them there, GCA Trades Academy teachers like Elizabeth Aguero, who is also the program administrator, hope to get current high school students on a path toward building their futures through hands-on learning.

“(The) majority of the students here are hands-on learners. So, that’s what we provide them. We teach them the jargon behind it and the theory behind construction. And then we take them and we allow them to go to our lab area or workshop and actually apply those theories,” said Aguero.

This is not the first cycle of students to go through the construction trade program. In fact, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, students in the past have participated, thrived and given back to the island’s public education system, she said.

“So far, since COVID, we’ve had our summer group and our Christmas break group that have done volunteer work for our Guahan sustainability and for (Guam Department of Education). So altogether, they have built 120 planter boxes that were donated to the middle schools, elementary schools and also the one that is displayed near the museum,” said Aguero.

Currently, the Christmas construction cycle is running two classes: Core Curriculum and Construction Craft Laborer Level 1, which has 10 learning modules. Aguero credited the hands-on learning approach for the students' successes.

“We want to start splitting them up because, for us, we want it to be more one-on-one,” she said.

One of the challenges past students overcame during the pandemic was earning enough credits to graduate. According to Aguero, the program could help many more students accomplish their academic goals. However, many aren’t aware that this program exists.

“I am shocked because last week, we only had four interested. But from Friday to Sunday, we got the remaining. And we have 30 now,” said Aguero.