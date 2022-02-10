Students needing to catch up are urged to register for Eskuelan Puengi

Eskuelan Puengi is open for registration to students who need to make up credits or earn some extra and get ahead for graduation.

This is the second semester Eskuelan Puengi was offered to high school students this school year. Last semester, 1,000 students completed the program with passing grades.

“We're really happy with that. We intend to, or we're prepared to, maintain that number as well as possibly entertain a few more who would like to participate,” said Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

Last semester, Eskuelan Puengi, or night school, contributed mainly to a leveling off of credits needed for graduation, only a few students used it to get ahead.

Sanchez said between 15% and 25% of students in high school may need to make up credits. Students who want to participate in Eskuelan Puengi are able to register now. Registration ends Feb. 23 and classes start Feb. 28. Students must contact their respective schools to register for Eskuelan Puengi.

This semester students can earn up to two credits. Last semester, the pandemic-caused closure of schools meant they could only complete one credit.

“We really recommend that students who need to catch up, please go ahead and do so, as well as students who want to get ahead," Sanchez said. "Normally it's only for credit recovery but this time around we opened it up for students who want to take extra classes to get ahead."

Summer school

In addition to Eskuelan Puengi, GDOE is gearing up for its summer school program which saw record high enrollment last summer.

“We’re very appreciative of the number of teachers who stepped up last year, knowing that we normally have about 1,500 students and and then it jumped to 6,000. We needed a lot more teachers to join us and they really stepped up and participated, so we're hoping that we get that same amount as well as maybe a few others,” Sanchez said.

GDOE and Guam Education Board officials are discussing the idea of making summer school mandatory for some students who are falling behind.

“In kinder to eighth grade, we’re looking at anywhere from 15% to 17% of those students who are either achieving level one and below, or just need additional help so we're looking at targeting those particular students to see whether or not we're going to make it mandatory,” Sanchez said.

GDOE is not opposed to mandating summer school for some students but they must first confirm that it can be funded utilizing the American Rescue Plan relief grant.