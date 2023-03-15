The Inachá’igen Fino’ CHamoru 2023, held this week at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, brought students from across the region to participate in fun and friendly competition. Children from all age groups showcased their connection to and understanding of the CHamoru language and culture.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Refina Mendiola, faneyakan sinipok, or CHamoru immersion, teacher at P.C. Lujan Elementary School in Barrigada and adjunct instructor at the University of Guam, about promoting the Indigenous identity of the Mariana Islands.

“This is the only time in the year that we showcase what we do in the classroom,” said Mendiola. “I love what I am doing. The kids in my second grade are speaking, reading and writing in CHamoru. Their fluency is so good! I never learned to be as fluent as them growing up.”

Mendiola said even the parents of the kids who participate in the CHamoru immersion classes are extremely dedicated. Moms and dads also have committed to take classes once a week in order to allow the children to practice while at home.

Mendiola pointed out that, with the added commitment of the family, the kids truly are able to immerse themselves and even teach other family members.

The things the children learn in the faneyakan sinipok class translate back into their everyday life, Mendiola said.

“I have a (child) in my class (whose) brother is in high school. The mom was telling me that the little brother in my class is tutoring the brother in the high school. It is because they spend all day speaking the (CHamoru) language,” said Mendiola.

The inachá’igen competition builds connections between the many different islands in the region, said Mendiola.

“Every island has a different way of showing the language and the culture. … Today, I am witnessing a lot of strategies and techniques for myself that I would definitely use in my classroom to teach my kids,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola’s elementary class participated in the koron famagu’on, the children’s choir category, where the students sang for the entire auditorium.

“They’re awesome,” said Mendiola. “Their voices. It’s time that (the people) hear our story through our voices. A lot of times we hear a lot of music coming into our island. So, this time, our voices are from our children (and the music) is going to go throughout the world.”

Jamialynn Mantanona, who teaches CHamoru to students in kindergarten through fifth grade at Maria Ulloa Elementary School in Dededo, was with her students at the competition for the very first time.

“It’s really exciting for them. They get so excited to come and practice. It warms my heart because they’re practicing the CHamoru language and they’re very enthusiastic about it,” said Mantanona.

The CHamoru language is not being practiced as often as it was before, according to Mantanona. But through events such as the competition, students are able to showcase their skills and knowledge in a practical application.

“It's not dying at all, but it’s just not being used as often. And, we have a mix of cultures in my group and I like that these kind of events bring everyone together on Guam to perpetuate and promote the language,” said Mantanona.

Her students take their immersion classes every other day, Mantanona said, which gives them the true opportunity to explore the culture.

“As an immersion classroom, we don’t just teach the language. In my classroom, it's a mix of everything – dancing, language, writing - and it makes them want to do it.”

Mantanona said the program caters to different modes of learning the children can connect with.

Northern neighbors

Guam children were not the only participants in the competition. More than 20 schools from across the region made the trip to take part in the celebration of CHamoru culture.

Victor Cabrera, a teacher at Admiral Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School on Saipan, and his students have been participating in the lålai, or chant, category since 2017. They even participated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the competition was held virtually.

“It’s a very, very awesome way for the children to actually experience the culture and showcase it,” Cabrera said. “It’s them showcasing our culture to everyone else and making sure to remind everybody that we've got to keep it going. Don’t let it slip away.”

Cabrera said he believes there is much that can be shared. He said the culture is something that should not be lost.

“There are so many aspects to what we practice in our culture that’s actually fun and interesting, like the chant and the dance,” he said. “This is one way to encourage the younger generation to participate because, to them, it’s not just a competition. It’s also about making sure that they understand what is CHamoru versus what is portrayed as CHamoru.”

Cabrera said the experience was much more than just being able to compete. His sixth through eighth grade students are on Guam to take in the full spectrum of what the island has to offer.

“They’re going to be visiting a lot of the CHamoru sites here on Guam so they can see the CHamoru culture. No matter how you see it, it’s the CHamoru culture and the Mariana Islands, from Guam all the way to Maug in the northern part of our 14-island chain. They get to see and experience a lot of that,” said Cabrera.