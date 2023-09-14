Students return to 5 days of instruction on home campuses

With the deadline set by the superintendent to have all students on their own campuses by Sept. 30, one Guam Department of Education school will be welcoming students home sooner.

The school year began on Aug. 23, but for the first time this school year, students at Upi Elementary will be setting foot on their home campuses on Monday.

“UES students will return to in-person instruction, five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.,” GDOE said in a press release.

Since the start of the school year, D.L. Perez Elementary School and Upi Elementary School students have shared the D.L. Perez campus, as the Upi campus suffered from power issues after Typhoon Mawar.

The student populations were on an alternating school schedule, but now that they will no longer be sharing a campus, both schools will return to traditional school schedules.

“On Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, students at D.L. Perez Elementary School will also return to in-person instruction, five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:43 p.m.,” GDOE said in the release.

GDOE officials noted that parents would be contacted by their children’s respective teachers via SwiftMessenger, email and a parent letter with additional information about the return.

“UES Principal Julie K. Salas and Assistant Principal Mabel M. Uncangco extend their heartfelt appreciation to D.L. Perez Elementary School Principal Dr. Darlene Roberto, acting Assistant Principal Janice Evangelista and the Fanihi family for temporarily hosting the UES Totots,” GDOE said in the release.

GDOE attributed the return of Upi students to their home campus to the efforts of various organizations, including:

Upi Elementary School staff and Department of Youth Affairs summer interns.

Yigo Mayor Anthony P. Sanchez and staff.

GDOE Division of Facilities and Maintenance.

GDOE division heads.

Guam National Guard.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Guam Power Authority.

The Guam Daily Post could not confirm if Upi Elementary School was inspected by the Department of Public Health and Social Services before the decision to return students to the campus, as no response was received from GDOE as of press time.