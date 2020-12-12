Among the dozens of Christmas trees set up at President’s Park in Washington, D.C., one tree sits filled with Guam pride.

Students from Agana Heights Elementary School got the chance to join 55 other schools from across the nation to design the decorations that were put on the 2020 National Christmas Tree display.

Guam’s students shared the meaning behind their artwork with The Guam Daily Post.

“My ornament represents Guam because of our gorgeous oceans, colorful fish and beautiful flowers,” said 9-year-old Amelia Turner.

“My ornament represents the beautiful island of Guam – its culture history and identity,” said Nathan Galas, 10. “The background reflects Guam’s blue waters and some plants native to Guam. There’s a picture of a galaide, stick figures of two chiefs in Gadao’s Cave, a coconut tree and latte stone, which symbolizes courage, strength, self-sustenance and determination, resilience, ingenuity and cultural pride.”

“My artwork shows a latte stone, flowers and the Guam seal,” said Gabriella McDonald, 9.

“I made this ornament because I wanted everyone to remember how beautiful Guam was back in the old days. So, everything I made was the huts, the sun and all of the ocean and sand. It could still be like that if we continue to clean our island,” said Eden Calvo, 8.

“My ornament contains a ko'ko' bird, Two Lovers Point and a palm tree,” said Noah Ogo, 10. “I put a ko'ko' bird because it is Guam’s national bird. I put Two Lovers Point because it is Guam’s famous landform. I put a palm tree because it was and still is essential to the CHamoru people. The CHamoru people used the palm tree for building homes, making canoes, making tools, and they ate the fruit for food.”

The trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates ornament display. The America Celebrates ornament program is a collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. The U.S. Department of Education worked through state art and education offices, which identified elementary, middle and high schools to participate in the program.