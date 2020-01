A shelter-in place procedure was initiated at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School shortly after 1 p.m. due to a fight between several students, according to the Guam Department of Education.

The Guam Police Department was called and is on-site responding to this incident, the GDOE press release states.

The shelter-in-place will remain until students are dismissed at 3:30 p.m., the release states.