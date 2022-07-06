Cosmetology students at the Stay Fresh Academy brought smiles to the faces of veterans and their families by offering free haircuts on Tuesday.

Some veterans and their families arrived just as the salon doors opened for the day.

Indya Hernandez brought her children to get free haircuts. While she described the layers and comb-over her children were to receive as nothing special, she said the event itself was.

“I seems like a good event for veterans and so I wanted to come and check it out. This is their first time, so the kids were a bit nervous, so was I. But they seem to be doing OK, they are enjoying it, they were excited to come get their haircut,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was happy to sit in a chair herself. She let the students get to work on her hair and despite a bit of nervous energy, she was impressed by the professionalism the students exhibited.

“They seem ready. A lot of them do have questions and I like that they are going back to their teachers and asking for guidance, which is good. But they seem ready and excited,” Hernandez said.

The experience was overall positive for the Hernandez family.

“This is a very good event for the community because it gives back more than just a haircut. A haircut can make a person have confidence, a bit of fresh hope, starting new. That’s what I feel this is representing, new hope,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s experience is exactly what students like Daryne Guerrero hoped to provide.

Guerrero started attending the school in March, but he’s been cutting hair since he was in high school as a backyard barber.

“I’ve been in the industry or a part of it since 2015 in high school cutting hair. In high school, I was always taught to follow your passion and whatever you do in life to have fun with it. Growing up it was always essential as an athlete and for personal hygiene, too, to have a clean haircut so I always saved my lunch money to get haircuts. Later on, I started to need to make money so I started cutting hair,” Guerrero said.

He attended Father Duenas Memorial School, but doesn’t recall seeing professionals from the industry come out to speak to students on career day.

“You never really hear about the cosmetologists or the barber side of it. So I think I may be one of the very firsts to come out and say I went to FD and I chose this profession because to me this profession is about changing lives and making people feel good about themselves,” Guerrero said.

The hobby he developed in high school has turned into his passion.

“I have experience with knowing what goes on in a salon and how professionals work, so being in the first batch of students going to this school I thought it would be a good idea. I feel like my skills have adapted a little more than what I am already capable of doing,” said Guerrero, who is the first in his family to pursue a career in cosmetology.

After seeing how the industry worked in 2018, he believed his hobby could become his profession.

“This journey has just started, well, almost halfway there, but it would be nice to have my license and not be considered as a hobby or side job or backyard, but actually be licensed and be able to say you are professional in what you do,” Guerrero said.

Backyard barber started during pandemic restrictions

Another backyard barber, Jenius Ancaya, also took the leap in enrolling in the program last March. He began cutting hair during the pandemic when getting to a salon was relatively impossible as a result of COVID-19 closures and restrictions within the community.

“It kind of got me interested in cutting hair. I started with friends and family and they would post it on social media, then people started messaging me asking for a haircut. I started doing their haircut and, over time, I wanted to go to school,” Ancaya said.

In addition to holding down a full-time job in retail, Ancaya also is a full-time student.

Ultimately, Ancaya dreams of owning his own shop.

Dan Gurwell, founder and instructor at Stay Fresh Academy, said he would like to offer free hair-cutting events at least once a month as a way to give back to the community and provide his students with real-life experience in a salon.