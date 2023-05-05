Students showcase musical talents

Public school students are belting their voices and playing their instruments in a showcase of musical talent in the 2023 Guam Department of Education Music Festival, which will hold two more performances this week, the department announced in a press release.

Approximately 607 students from elementary, middle and high schools are participating in the showcase, which allows students to share their talents with the rest of the island.

The event began May 2 and will continue to take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the new Sinajana Performing Arts Theatre until Friday, GDOE said in the release.

Thursday's concert featured various students from Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, Agueda Johnston Middle School and Inalåhan Middle School.

Students performing May 5 include those attending Vicente Benavente Middle School, George Washington High School and Simon Sanchez High School.

A finale performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Agana Shopping Center.

“This event is a culmination of the musical feats and accomplishments of our aspiring student musicians in the public school system,” GDOE stated in the release.