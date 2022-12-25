Students step into Xmas Extravaganza

B.P. Carbullido Elementary School fourth and fifth graders rocked the night away Dec. 11 at their first Xmas Extravaganza performance at Agana Shopping Center, thanks to the Gifted and Talented Education visual and performing arts in dance program.

This was the first time that Carbullido students participated in a dance program that offered the fundamentals of dance techniques, history, terminology and execution of physical dance activity, according to Czer Medina, GATE program dance instructor.

Most of the children had never had any type of firsthand formal dance training, so Medina tried to make the program fun and welcoming to all who participated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Medina was pleasantly surprised by the students.

“The children are like sponges, they absorbed one choreography after another. … It’s gratifying seeing the dances that I teach them and they are presenting them back to us, the parents and other teachers, making us smile and they smile themselves, they are happy about it,” he said.

Medina teaches the students the foundations of different dance disciplines such as hip-hop, ballroom, swing jive, cha-cha, salsa and some ballet – so the children can have the opportunity to be versatile dancers.

“I go through an audition process just to narrow down the group, although normally all of them would like to try out the program, but it’s just me and I won’t be able to handle close to 100 kids. So I audition and condense it to those who can pick up fast and can commit to the program. The audition dance that I teach them is hip-hop, something that they are more comfortable with, like on TikTok,” Medina said.

'Having fun together'

While traditional academics are a priority, programs, such as the VPA dance program, give children a chance to explore their creativity and artistic abilities, through well-rounded developmental opportunities provided beyond the classroom.

“It is good for their physical skills because dance is a form of exercise as well, their mental state after going through the pandemic, being so isolated they couldn’t do anything, that’s why performing arts in dance can build that strength and get them going again by being around students and dancing and having fun together,” said Medina.

Because this was the first formal dance class the students were given, and the class was conducted on a limited schedule, Medina said watching the students grasp the routines despite the challenges the pandemic brought continues to be rewarding.

“Prior to Carbullido, when we were still going through the restrictions because of the pandemic, I had to wear my mask, the dancers had to wear the masks. We couldn’t really partner up with our ballroom because they couldn’t touch anybody. So that was a challenge, trying to make it fun for them without putting risk within themselves. So I tried to simplify and modify the pace that I would teach them,” Medina said, later adding, “Dance is not complete and not full if we can’t relate in that caliber.”

Adjustments to his dance teaching style had to be made in order to make the most out of the time he has with students.

And it appears to have paid off as he called the Xmas Extravaganza a smashing success, so much so that they performed an encore at the Christmas light parade at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña.