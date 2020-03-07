2 students taken into custody

Guam Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Section has taken two more students into custody in the bus stop beating case.

On March 4, investigators followed up on the assault complaint that occurred in Dededo involving students from Tiyan High School.

As a result of the follow up investigation, a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody and was charged for criminal facilitation and guilt established by complicity; and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on allegations of assault and guilt established by complicity.

Both minors were issued a notice to appear before the Superior Court of Guam Family Court and were released to their parents.

On Feb. 28, an argument that allegedly started on a school bus came to a head when students were dropped at a bus stop in Dededo.

The victim allegedly threatened a teen while on the bus, saying he would stab him. At the bus stop, Haven Gail French, 17, hit the victim with a pocket knife that he said he'd shut closed. He is being charged with aggravated assault as second- and third-degree felonies, both with a special allegation of vulnerable victim, and with assault as a misdemeanor.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were also seen on widely circulated video of the fight hitting the victim, were arrested in connection with the case earlier this week. They were confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.