Students, teachers oppose renaming Upi Elementary

Stakeholders gathered at Upi Elementary School during a public hearing Thursday night to weigh in on the school’s proposed name change.

The required hearing gave Yigo residents an opportunity to give testimony whether the school should be renamed for the second time in its history. When the school was built, it was known as Andersen Elementary. The name was changed in 1990 to Upi Elementary.

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin petitioned the Guam Education Board to rename the school after the late Robert Santiago Taitano, a master ifit carver.

During the hearing, a group of fourth grade students took to the mic and spoke about how they did not want the name of their school to change.

“I do not want to change Upi’s name because it’s been here for a very long time,” Taja Camacho said.

Other students expressed their desire to complete their tenure under the current name, and that Upi Elementary is a "fine" name.

“We love Upi the way it is and I want to graduate from the same school,” Ezra Mendoza said.

Rachel Douglas, a teacher at Upi Elementary for 26 years, also was in opposition to the change because she felt stakeholders needed more time to consider the proposal.

“This is a decision that should not be made in haste. It has only been three months since the passing of the late master carver Robert Santiago Taitano. He was not yet laid to rest when the email was sent out on Nov. 16," Douglas said. "Surveys were distributed to the parents on the last day of school before the Christmas break, with the public hearing notification sent out on Dec. 29, when the school was still not in session.”

Douglas stressed the students, faculty, staff and parents, as well as members of the community, should know and understand the importance and the significant contributions of the school’s potential namesake.

“Master carver Robert Taitano put it best when interviewed on how he is able to masterfully carve the ifit wood, which can be very difficult. He says it takes time and patience. And I just feel that we just need a little more time and a lot of patience, before we make this decision as a school community,” Douglas continued.

Tino Conceicao, former president of the school's parent-teacher organization, voiced concerns about the financial and emotional impact the proposed name change would have on the families of Upi.

“How much they are going to have to spend on uniforms? Brand new, different uniforms. When will it go into effect? Upi isn’t a family of wealthy people," Conceicao said. "I think everybody here should think about it, maybe we are moving too prematurely."

Support shown

Angie Taitague, a program coordinator for the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, spoke in favor of honoring Taitano, highlighting his contributions to the island and the community.

Taitague told the committee that Upi is simply a street name that stands for "Northwest Field" and that students would better benefit from Taitano’s name and inspiration.

“He has done 20 years, practically, working with the community, working with the youth on Guam," said Taitague. "Let’s educate our students on who and why we are changing the name. Master Ifit carver versus Upi - a street name. He is a role model."

Kaiana Mendiola, who has been teaching at Upi for 14 years, said it is an honor to remember Taitano in this way. However, she voiced her disagreement with the renaming because of the timing.

"If we rename Upi to honor Siñot Taitano at this time, our school will have to utilize a lot of finances to afford this honor. Our uniforms, our buildings, our school song and our official logo," said Mendiola. "I would ask that Upi not be renamed. … The name Upi may have come from the street, but it has evolved over the years to mean the staff, the faculty, the students and also the stakeholders who love our school."

Before concluding the meeting, Principal Julie Salas clarified that the name Upi was actually named after a cluster of homes in the Tarague area and not a street name.

In accordance with Guam law and GEB Board Policy 625 on naming schools, the community can submit written testimony to upi@gdoe.net until Jan. 23.