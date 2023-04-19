Fifty students gave their honest opinions while putting their taste buds to the test this week as the Guam Department of Education rolled out healthy meal options that may be on the menu next school year.

After tasting beef kådu with bok choy, and pork sinigang with bok choy on the first day, fourth and fifth graders from J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School were excited to find out what the second day of taste testing would bring.

Throughout the cafeteria, students shouted out what they thought needed to be added to the first day’s samples: “Rice!" "Tabasco!" "Sriracha!" "Pepper!”

Fifth grader Athan Cruz thought the second day’s sample of bok choy vegetable stir-fry smelled pretty good, but he admitted it didn’t look that good at first glance.

“I haven’t really tried (a lot) of vegetables,” said Athan Cruz. “I thought the beef kådu smelled really good, but the taste is, like, kind of OK. Not sure how it tastes.”

He said the food on the first day of taste testing was better than the choices on the second day.

“I think it needs to have chicken ... and rice!” he said. “It should be chicken rice kådu!”

Veggie skeptics

Ahrianna Paco, another fifth grader, said she was skeptical when trying the fresh cucumber and bok choy salad. Like the other students, she wasn’t the biggest fan of vegetables, which was the main focus of the day’s taste testing.

“The cucumber was OK. I wasn’t really sure if I liked it,” said Paco, who said she needed more time to decide. “I don’t know if I would want it every day.”

After she ate the vegetables, Paco recalled the first day, saying the beef kådu was “pretty good.”

“My mom doesn’t really make beef kådu, but she makes beef with broccoli, so I like the beef part of it,” said Paco.

Paco and Athan Cruz weren’t the only students to say that the beef kådu needed something more.

“It’s not good without rice,” said Eris Cruz, a fourth grader, who shared the same opinions as her classmates.

“The vegetable stir-fry I liked, but the other plate, I didn’t really like it,” said Eris Cruz. “I didn’t really like the onions or the lettuce. ... I wanted to keep it healthy, so the second plate (fresh cucumber and bok choy), I just wanted some tofu and chicken.”

Students were given surveys after tasting each new item, in which they had to rate in smiley faces how the dish smelled, looked and tasted.

'Supporting local'

Michelle Franquez, GDOE interim public information officer, emphasized another positive aspect of the potential new menu items.

“These are all local produce provided by our own local farmers, so really just supporting local from the farm to the table,” she said.

“Everything that’s going to be in these dishes that they are going to be sampling is actually all local produce. So we are supporting our local community.”