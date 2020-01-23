Students to gain on-the-job experience at coral reef center

The Palau International Coral Reef Center is providing four students from Palau High School with an opportunity to learn more about the coral reef and marine preservation efforts over the course of five months, according to a press release from PIRC.

“I want the next generation, and the next, to see the beauty of Palau. I want to help keep the ocean healthy and beautiful,” stated research intern Fenaly Yaoch who will be working with the high school students.

PHS students Ta-eena Mesa, Fenaly Yaoch, Bryce Bonicacio and Ke’Ana Nakamura started the program on Jan. 13 and will be completing their career practicum at the center. They will be working at PICRC until May 1, the release states.

The career practicum is a work-based activity program offered to all seniors at PHS. By partnering with numerous organizations across Palau, the program intends to expose students to the working environment while orienting their career of choice.

“This program gives an opportunity for students to gain work experience to develop and broaden personal skills and knowledge through hands-on learning,” said PHS Principal Smyth Rdang.

During their training, the students will be working hand in hand with an assigned mentor from each department to get a better understanding of the day-to-day work necessary for marine conservation.