In celebration of Earth Month, Micronesia Climate Change Alliance has launched a trash-to-art exhibit.

According to a press release from the alliance, more than 400 students up-cycled waste into art pieces that depict local legends and native flora and fauna.

The exhibit is open through May 1 at the Guam Premier Outlets, in space No. 20, next to the beauty salons.

“Guam creates 300 tons of trash every single day, most of which is single use plastic that sits in our landfill forever. This process teaches youth to be more mindful about trash and encourages action to refuse and reuse single-use products in hopes to create a more sustainable future,” the alliance stated.

More than 1,000 pounds of trash was reused in the art exhibit.

Those who visit the exhibit will be able to vote for their favorite pieces. At the end of April, the winning submissions in each of the categories will receive cash prizes.

“MCCA would like to extend a special thanks to Jasmine Flores Cantrell of Nu’malo Refillery, Abby Crain from the Blue Latitude, Joey Certeza of Tao Pacific Design, Marcial Pontillas, and Maria Dunn for being a part of our team and helping to make this happen!” the organization stated.

The exhibit is also funded through donations by the Zero Waste Task Force and Mr. Rubbishman, and in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, government of Guam, and the Office of the Governor.

(Daily Post Staff)