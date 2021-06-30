The Guam Department of Education is circling back to the 41 public schools to account for thousands of "new assets," including laptops that have been distributed to students.

The school system is in the middle of conducting its fixed assets inventory, which must be completed by the end of September, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"We have 60,000 assets," he said. "I think we were at 40,000 to 50,000 – maybe high 40s – last time we did our inventory."

The inventory period ended June 22, and accounts for assets acquired prior to that date. Schools that have completed their inventory on schedule are now being revisited.

"This is a matter of the new assets coming in as part of the federally funded relief funds being executed," Fernandez said. "A lot of these are new laptops that have come to our schools."

But the task comes with two challenges, first is the 10,000 new assets that must now be accounted for.

"We have items that are new assets and we have detailed additional staff at the schools to help us over the next few weeks to inventory those new assets," said Fernandez.

The second challenge is accounting for laptops that have been distributed to students.

"We are scheduling times with the school for the students to come and check back in with the laptops. And that's just a coordination challenge just to make sure the property control officers, the schools are coming together at the right time to do the inventory," Fernandez said. GDOE has not stated when this will occur.

The department provided students with laptops and internet devices to support distance learning. As of June 4, 5,000 laptops and about 2,300 WiFi devices have been distributed to public school students.

Tracking school supplies

While the department is working to account for the new assets, Guam Education Board member Mark Mendiola raised concerns over tracking other items distributed to students.

"I notice a lot of the funding we are using – a lot of of it is consumable items, especially over summer school where students are given school supplies," Mendiola said Monday, during an online work session of the GEB Budget and Finance committee. "What are the expectations in terms of tracking that stuff?"

With the assistance of federal funding, GDOE has been able to provide teachers and students with school supplies.

According to Fernandez, accountability for those supplies is handled at the school level.

"All of those items are supposed to be accounted for at the administrator and teacher level at every school," he said. "So there are supplies being provided and signed out for at the classroom level, that's a key part."

Fernandez said there are some items missing. Although he did not identify what these items were, he indicated that the schools have an opportunity to find the items.

Noting that conducting inventory is a tedious task, Mendiola asked about the system being used to track assets, but Fernandez said the system is not operational and the request for proposal period has just come to a close.

"We didn't really want to do anything in the middle of the current inventory because of the fact that we are on probationary status, and we wanted to make sure that we didn't add additional changed procedures while we are in the middle of executing inventory," said Fernandez. "So we want to close this up and then look at the future inventory as an opportunity to pilot additional technology."

Once the Fixed Assets management system is in place, Fernandez said, they will begin to pilot the program.

"We are going to pilot that and expand it once we work out all the details, so that should be in place as we head into the new inventory," he said.

Fernandez pointed out that any assets acquired after June 22 would be included in the next inventory period, adding that he hopes to have the new management system in place before then.