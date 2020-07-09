A pre-COVID-19 study on cannabis use on Guam estimates 14,500 adult Guam residents and 66,000 tourists will take advantage of recreational cannabis on the first year of full legalization.

The report also projected some $133 million in annual cannabis sales once the industry is in full operation.

Currently it’s illegal to sell cannabis or manufacture cannabis products.

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday adopted the economic impact study. The April 2019 law that legalized adult recreational marijuana on Guam requires the board to promulgate regulations before any selling, buying or trading is allowed.

The board acknowledged the data was based on a pre-COVID scenario where tourist arrivals were projected at 1.6 million.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said there’s no opening date to reopen the island to tourists.

Board members said, however, the data set regarding Guam residents using recreational cannabis is still usable and applicable.

Board member Adrian Cruz of the Department of Agriculture said if the regulations are in place to guide the cannabis industry, then when Guam's economy rebounds, the island may see that the study's projections could still be valid.

He said a recent communication he received indicated that around 9,000 people from Japan are waiting for the Guam regulations. The "potential" is there, Cruz said.

$10.2M

The study says nearly 13% of Guam residents over age 21 are expected to use recreational cannabis and spend about $10.2 million on cannabis in the first year alone.

The pre-COVID study shows $133 million in total output or business sales, including direct and indirect output when the industry stabilizes, inclusive of tourists and residents spending.

The study also projects $34 million in total labor income and 1,051 industry jobs, based on the pre-COVID scenario.

First meeting

Wednesday's meeting was the board's first since the COVID-19 crisis hit Guam in March.

Board Chairwoman Vanessa Williams and other board members met via Zoom, spending most of the three-hour meeting on the cultivation portion of the regulations that the board is trying to finalize.

Board members also talked about examples of egregious violations that included the use of illegal pesticides and cannabis growing in unacceptable locations.

Because of COVID-19, the board missed an early April deadline to promulgate the rules on Guam's recreational cannabis industry. They’ve requested for more time - at least until August but would prefer another six months.

No DPHSS representation

As of Wednesday, the board had yet to hold an extensive review of the manufacturing section of the proposed rules. No one from the Department of Public Health and Social Services showed up at the meeting.

The board has not made public the draft rules. It is required to hold a public hearing on the proposed rules before they are finalized and promulgated.

Despite the hiccups, the board members were upbeat about finalizing the regulations.

Besides Williams and Cruz, the other board members present were Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's Therese Arriola, Guam Visitors Bureau's Nico Fujikawa, Ursula Herrera, and William Parkinson.

The board expects to meet more frequently to make up for lost meetings because of COVID and to finalize the rules.

Without these rules, it remains illegal to sell, buy or trade recreational marijuana on Guam.

But individuals 21 years and older can consume it and grow up to six plants at home. It is also legal to possess up to 1 ounce of dried cannabis flower in public.