Study: Costs, pests are biggest stressors for farmers on Guam

The biggest stressors for farmers on Guam include high production costs and dealing with pests, according to a study released by Washington State University in collaboration with the University of Guam Farmer Focus Project.

The study, called the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program, was launched in response to the higher-than-normal suicide rates among farmers and ranchers, according to a press release from the project.

Among occupations with higher-than-normal suicide rates, workers in the agricultural sector ranked fourth, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

“Farming is really high-risk work and farmers do not really talk about their spirits too much, especially their stress level, so we really want to bring this awareness to our region,” said Dr. Kuan-Ju Chen, an agricultural economist at UOG and lead of the Farmer Focus Project.

A “medium” stress level was the average reported by the 83 Guam farmers surveyed for the study, who had an average age of 57. Similar levels of stress were reported in a follow-up survey conducted between December 2022 and March 2023 - the survey would not have captured the feelings of those dealing with the estimated 99% crop loss Guam farmers saw in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Besides production costs and pests, COVID-19 was the third-highest stressor, according to the data, which was gathered in 2021, one of the peak years of the pandemic. Increased labor costs were the fourth-biggest stressor for respondents.

A full 70% of respondents said they’d be interested in getting help with financial planning. Around a third said they’d be interested in help with planning succession, retirement and relationship support.

In response to the survey results, the Farmer Focus Project at UOG will be holding educational conferences and training sessions on a different island in the region every year, the release states. The first was held last year on Guam for 100 farmers, farmworkers and agricultural professionals. A second conference was held in June this year on the island of Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia, with 25 participants.

Conferences share take-home resources and tools including hotline numbers for emergencies and websites with helpful resources, such as AgWell.org, Utah State University’s Ag Wellness, and farmstress.us. Sessions focus on the host island’s top interests and have included topics such as indigenous ways of coping with stress, writing, stretching for stress relief and how to make healthier eating choices among locally available foods.