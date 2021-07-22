Study looks at CNMI as multi-island destination

By upgrading existing facilities, developing unfinished projects and ensuring the quality of any new developments, Saipan could become an improved hub for tourism in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to Darlena Zhai, a hospitality and travel consultant, and the author of a study analyzing the development of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands into a multi-island tourism destination.

Zhai discussed Saipan's role in the multi-island study with the CNMI governor's Council of Economic Advisers on Wednesday. She had already presented the study with focuses on Tinian and Rota in prior meetings.

Tinian can function as the ideal day-trip getaway of the Marianas, Zhai said. Due to a larger planned military presence on the island, Tinian is less ideal for traditional tourism development, but its proximity to Saipan creates opportunities for day-trip attractions, which add to the activities component of the CNMI, she said.

On the other hand, Rota is perfect for "return to nature" experiences that target a smaller group of upmarket guests, according to Zhai. The guiding principle for this development is to preserve the environment and charms of the island's small community, while at the same time improving the economy and the lives of its residents.

Meanwhile, the rationale for Saipan is to develop the island into a high-quality resort destination with upgraded facilities and amenities. This includes developing spaces intended for everyone, not just tourists, according to Zhai. There is also a retail gap in Saipan for high street and off-price retailers and food and beverage outlets, which can also benefit residents and tourists, she said.

Now is a "great" time to be raising the overall quality level of the CNMI as a multi-island destination because post-COVID-19 travelers will be looking at which places are safe to go to, at least for Asian countries, according to Zhai.

Several places in Europe and perhaps North America, in the short term, are going to be challenged with accepting visitors or encouraging visitors to come, she said.

That's good news for the CNMI, a small community and safe destination, which has done well managing the pandemic, Zhai said.

Post-COVID-19, people will be looking at fewer but longer trips because of quarantine requirements and how much more difficult it is to travel. This means travelers will be selective and will want to ensure their trips are meaningful, Zhai said. As a multi-island destination, the CNMI will pose an attractive destination, she said.

Guam's Air V&V

For Guam, in the more immediate term, the island is looking at its Air V&V program to provide an initial boost to tourism and increase visitor confidence.

The island has welcomed a few tourist charter flights, the first of any since March 2020. The first flight brought about 153 passengers from Taiwan, most of whom came for vacation and COVID-19 vaccination.

More than 2,000 passengers already booked stays in Guam from July through mid-August, officials have said.

The Guam Visitors Bureau is targeting 130,000 arrivals for fiscal 2022, although the more conservative estimate is 70,000.

As of June, Guam had about 34,000 arrivals.