Study looks at larval self-recruitment, connectivity among fish populations in Micronesia

A study that discusses the recruitment of rabbitfish in Guam and groupers in Palau, and the connectivity of groupers within Micronesia has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science.

The Palau International Coral Reef Center published the scientific article, titled "Oceanographic chaos and its role in larval self-recruitment and connectivity among fish populations in Micronesia," the center stated in a press release.

Throughout the years, patterns of recruitment of rabbitfish in Guam and groupers in Palau could not be explained based solely on the impacts of El Niño/La Niña current and ocean circulation conditions, the press release states.

The study was a collaborative effort among Eric Wolanski, professor at James Cook University in Australia; Robert H. Richmond, research professor and director at the University of Hawaii Manoa Kewalo Marine Lab; and Yimnang Golbuu, CEO of PICRC, according to the press release. The three authors of the study have collaborated on a variety of research projects in Micronesia for the last 21 years.

They found that normal ocean circulation patterns (i.e. meso-scale turbulence, or huge oceanic eddies typically 50-200 kilometers in diameter) are also just as important as the El Niño Southern Oscillation in Micronesia.

The discovery came from mapping the large-scale oceanic currents in Micronesia from satellite altimetry over 30 years at a time scale of five days. They used the data in a high-resolution biophysical model both of Guam and Palau to map the fate of fish larvae after spawning. Their model included the consideration of ocean weather and ENSO, as well as the swimming behavior of mature fish larvae.

Ocean current patterns, weather

The authors found that in Guam and Palau, the success or failure of recruitment varies strongly from spawning event to spawning event and from year to year due to ocean current patterns and weather.

For Guam, the results explained the substantial change from year to year of the rabbitfish catch. Fish recruitment can be zero after one spawning event and can be extremely high at the next spawning event, depending on both the ocean weather and the ENSO conditions at that time, according to the press release.

For Palau, the authors found that the three spawning grounds of groupers – Ebiil Passage, the Western Passage and the Southwest Passage – were connected, which historically made the Palau grouper population resilient.

Unfortunately, overfishing has reduced the fish populations of two of the aggregation sites, with only Ebiil Passage having a healthy population of groupers. Therefore, it is absolutely critical to continue to protect the fish in Ebiil Passage and surrounding marine protected areas in order to provide fish for the future, the study authors said.

Patterns of connectivity

Golbuu and his colleagues also found that 99% of the fish larvae are exported from Guam and Palau, hence these larvae provide key fish population connectivity among the islands of Micronesia.

They mapped the patterns of connectivity of grouper fish larvae in Micronesia. They discovered there are two major stocks with high connectivity, one cluster being Irian Jaya-Palau-Yap-Mindanao, and the other cluster being the Federated States of Micronesia and surrounding islands. Irian Jaya is a major source of fish larvae.

The larvae from Guam and Saipan are mainly exported toward Luzon and the Kuroshio, the press release states. There are some keystone transit reefs such as those in Kapingamarangi and Chuuk. Pohnpei and surrounding islands are also transit areas, largely receiving larvae from Irian Jaya and the Marshall Islands and providing larvae to Chuuk and Guam. Papua New Guinea reefs provide little fish to Micronesia. Palau and Yap receive a net inflow of groupers from Irian Jaya, Yap has a net export to Palau, and both Yap and Palau have a net export to Mindanao. Saipan is a net, but small, provider of fish larvae to Guam.

The likely connectivity of reef fish populations among Micronesian islands demonstrated by this study supports government efforts at regional cooperation in implementing conservation initiatives and sustainable management of their fisheries.

Most notable of this regional, cooperative approach is the establishment of the Micronesia Challenge, with the different governments in Micronesia coming together and agreeing to effectively conserve their marine resources as a legacy for their future generations.

PICRC's report publishes as the Republic of Palau prepares to host Our Oceans Conference. The conference, the seventh of its kind, was supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

This marks the first time the Our Ocean Conference will be hosted by a small island developing state. The focus of this year's conference is Local to Global Action for Our Ocean, which will draw on Palau's rich tradition as an ocean society and particular attention to islander perspectives and approaches to ensuring the health of our ocean for maximum protection and sustainable development.