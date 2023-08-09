Study: Missile Defense Agency short of its goals in fiscal 2022

The Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Defense entity taking the lead on a new 360-degree missile defense system for Guam, has failed to meet its goals for fiscal year 2022, according to a study released earlier this year.

That shortcoming is the latest in a trend at the Missile Defense Agency, which lately has fallen behind on meeting its annual targets, according to a study issued in May by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The agency cleared out a backlog of missile interceptor production, and did continue to deliver systems, but failed again to meet its annual goals. According to the report, “as a result, the warfighter has less fielded capability than planned,” including on some technology meant to be incorporated into the defense of Guam.

Deployment of the Guam Defense System has been a source of controversy since it became public knowledge in May. Some officials have thrown support behind the project, while others, including experts in the field of missile technology, have doubts about the effectiveness of such a system.

The GAO report notes that $194 billion has been poured into the Missile Defense Agency since its establishment in 2002 – with $10.4 billion in fiscal 2022 alone – to develop and field missile defense technology. Though advances have been made, “according to DOD, potential adversaries are investing substantially in their own offensive missile capabilities and continue to make significant advances.”

These "potential adversaries" include North Korea, Russia and China.

Technical challenges and schedule pressures

Advanced missile technology – especially highly maneuverable, hypersonic missiles being stockpiled by China – were raised as a grave concern in testimony submitted by the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to Congress earlier this year.

The DOD has determined that Guam's defenses are incapable of dealing with advancing missile technology, according to the study from the GAO.

Meanwhile, the Missile Defense Agency “has faced persistent technical challenges and schedule pressures, fielding missile defense capabilities necessary to keep pace with evolving missile threats and meet its annual acquisition goals,” the GAO study states. "Since 2002, the agency has had to cancel a number of critical efforts due to cost and technical challenges – a trend DOD indicated must not continue into the agency’s third decade of operations given the importance of these systems."

In fiscal 2022, the agency conducted less than half of its “baseline tests,” performed to collect critical data about how well missile, radar and command systems perform and how well they work together, according to the study. The agency performed six out of nine actual hardware tests, three of nine simulation tests and just two scaled-back tests meant to analyze cyberdefense capabilities of their systems, while delaying another five.

On the production end, the agency delivered 109 out of 125 planned missile defense interceptors, ranging from Aegis ballistic missiles to Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, interceptors, among others.

Below agency standards

Advances in command and control hardware and software – which work to integrate the different elements of a missile defense system, including radar and interceptors – are also behind, according to the study. Several incremental advances in the command and control tech are planned over the next several years, including one that will be needed for the defense of Guam and which will enhance the tracking of hypersonic missiles. That progress is planned to be made by fiscal 2026, according to the study.

The Missile Defense Agency is also monitoring cybersecurity challenges faced by the command and control tech. The study found, “according to MDA, the number of open issues and unresolved vulnerabilities are growing and have contributed to increasing risk. ... Although scanning for vulnerabilities has improved, it remains below MDA’s agency standard.”

Getting various Missile Defense Agency, Army and Navy systems to work together will be one of the big challenges in getting the Guam Defense System operable, and an integrated command center will be one of the last things to get online, according to the study.

Additionally, the island has been the target of coordinated cyberattacks from Chinese state actors, the Post has previously reported.

The GAO pointed to a list of 23 unimplemented recommendations to improve testing, transparency and cost reporting at the Missile Defense Agency that would help fix “acquisition issues.” The office has called for more oversight of the agency from DOD in several reports, including one issued in June on the development of hypersonic missile defense.

That report points out that a THAAD task force already operating on Guam “has insufficient facilities for maintenance work, spares storage, protection from typhoons and lavatories with running water,” and faces major concerns over rust.

“While Army personnel who operate the THAAD battery and MDA have identified this problem, the Army has not constructed new facilities on Guam to protect the unit’s equipment from pervasive corrosion,” the report states.