Corals that have shown an ability to weather warmer climates could be the key to revitalizing reefs around the globe as increasing temperatures threaten this key habitat to many thousands of marine creatures, according to researchers.

Heat-resistant corals have been the focus of a three-year study mapping out such corals in Palau, according to a press release from the Palau International Coral Reef Center.

Last month, a team of Stanford University researchers led by Professor Stephen Palumbi, PhD, together with researchers from PICRC, worked to complete the final phase of the project. Palumbi is a professor of marine sciences in the Department of Biological Sciences at the university. As a marine ecologist, his work is broadly focused on the genetics, evolution, conservation, population biology and systematics of a diverse array of marine organisms.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The fabulous labs, the amazing staff and talented researchers at PICRC make it one of the best places in the Pacific to conduct coral research,” Palumbi said. “And Palau’s dedication to a healthy future ocean means we can work with the conservation directors to help protect the corals most likely to survive warming oceans.”

This most recent visit is the latest of several to PICRC to conduct field work and administer heat stress experiments. In the coming months, the research team will continue analyzing their heat tolerance data, draw conclusions and develop new coral reef management recommendations.

The people of Palau, like people of many other island and coastal communities around the world, rely heavily on the fishes and other marine species that thrive in their coral reefs. These ecosystems provide food for subsistence fishing and are central to Palau’s tourist-dependent economy.

“As ocean temperatures rise even further, this information will be invaluable for management efforts,” said PICRC researcher Victor Nestor, who has worked with Palumbi’s team since the project started in 2018.

Aimeliik

The research team found that heat-tolerant corals were both common and widely distributed among the 39 reef sites surveyed. There were some reefs with higher concentration of such coral. Reefs in Aimeliik were found to have the most heat tolerant corals. In contrast, some northern reefs were more heat sensitive.

Researchers also have tested hundreds of coral from 39 reefs throughout Palau, which they exposed to high water temperatures in PICRC’s lab, simulating ocean warming, according to the press release. The coral samples that survived the high temperature treatments demonstrated heat tolerance, signaling that they are better adapted to live in warmer oceans.

Nestor noted the importance of Palumbi’s study and the strides it makes towards conservation in light of warmer environmental conditions, which is just one aspect of climate change.

For decades, scientists have warned of the increasing temperatures around the world and the impacts it is having and will have on life on Earth as well as the lives of billions of people.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a warming ocean causes thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching and infectious disease among corals.

“But not all corals respond to heat stress the same way. The heat tolerant corals we have identified are more likely to survive as the ocean heats up, and could lay the foundation for healthy reefs in the future,” Nestor stated.

“Reefs with many heat tolerant corals could be a focus for marine protected areas. Alternatively, heat tolerant corals grown in nurseries could replenish reefs that are struggling.”