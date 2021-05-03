A study conducted by the Guam Waterworks Authority proposes several legislative and rule changes to give the utility the power to enforce connections to the public sewer system, in accordance with law, among other amendments outlined in plans to eliminate cesspools and septic tanks on Guam and expand the sewer system.

As stated within, a goal of the study is to ensure the protection of Guam's groundwater sources from wastewater contamination, of which a source is septic tank discharge.

The proposed legislative and rules changes remove the requirement for GWA to construct septic tanks and leaching field systems and includes all buildings in the requirement to connect to a sewer as dictated by the portion of law that oversees sewer connection requirements and timelines when a public sewer is available.

About 30% of GWA's more than 42,000 residential and commercial customers are not charged for sewer service.

In some areas with sewer service, GWA determined that some residents are charged for sewer service while others are not, although the utility estimates a portion of uncharged customers are connected to the sewer system anyway.

GWA plans to investigate and bill customers who do have sewer connections but are not charged and customers without sewer connections will be required to connect.

The utility's 2018 Water Resources Master Plan update has a goal of constructing 5,000 feet of sewer line each year. Bond funds will be available for the project in 2022. But because of the large number of unsewered areas, the study outlines a prioritization method.

New sewer main construction will be prioritized based on nitrate concentrations and trends in drinking water wells. Economic efficiency and public works projects are also factors. Customers will be required to connect to the public sewer and cease cesspool or septic tank use.

GWA notes that many customers without public sewer service were in the low-income or poverty financial bracket even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sewer connection costs would be an untenable burden on these customers, whose financial situations have been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic. ... While GWA has a sewer loan available, the best option for financially impacted customers is to have grants cover their sewer connection construction costs," the study stated.

GWA is exploring grant opportunities with federal and local partners and also is suggesting changes to the sewer loan program to defray costs, facilitate applications and streamline the approval process.

Among the legislative changes, GWA is proposing that connections to the sewer system for certified underprivileged customers will no longer be without charges, but will be with charges per available GWA public assistance programs.

The penalty for violating or refusing to comply with Guam's sewage disposal laws is a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000 per day. But because the main concern is usually the cost of sewer connection, a fine on top of costs would be counterproductive, unless fines went toward connection costs, according to GWA.

The utility is suggesting the option to discontinue water service in lieu of a misdemeanor and fine if all other remedies are exhausted.

The study is one of several submitted to the PUC for consideration as GWA seeks the adoption of an updated five-year financial plan and rate proposal.

Timelines

The study recommends moderate implementation due to the current economic climate, which means GWA will begin investigations of sewered areas in 2022 and require sewer connections within three years of notification. If the customer qualifies for the sewer loan, the connection will be required when the loan revolving fund is sufficient to accommodate new connections, which is anticipated to be no later than 2027.

For new sewer mains near the high-priority water wells, the moderate approach means GWA would pursue grants for private lateral construction in 2021. The utility also is to begin outreach and to start work on sewer main and lateral construction after grants have been approved or the sewer loan revolving fund is sufficient to accommodate the first neighborhood identified. Construction is expected to start no later than 2026.