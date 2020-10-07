Study: Palau's Trochus niloticus population has increased

A new study released by the Palau International Coral Reef Center and the Bureau of Marine Resources shows that the population of trochus in Palau has been increasing, in both size and number.

Known in Palau as "semum," the trochus is often harvested for its meat but also for its use in the manufacturing of products such as mother-of-pearl buttons and jewelry. Trochus niloticus has been overharvested in the past throughout the Pacific, including in Palau, according to various studies.

"Because of this, the national government has imposed strict regulations on the harvest of T. niloticus in Palau in an effort to create a more sustainable fishery," the PICRC study states. "Now, the species has a harvest season determined by the Palau National Congress, the Olbiil er a Kelulau, where Congress can open the harvest season through resolution."

Results of the study show a significant increase in density, population abundance, and size in each of the habitats surveyed from 2016 to 2019. The average size of all trochus counted was 9.34 centimeters, with 86% of the population greater than 3 inches, and 48% of the population greater than 4 inches.

During the last survey, in 2016, trochus density at the reef crest was 146 individuals per hectare. This year’s survey reported the number has increased to 757 individuals per hectare, according to the PICRC.

The study was conducted in 122 sites located in fore reef and reef crest habitats from Kayangel to Peleliu. This was the second follow-up of the same study done by BMR in 2016. The objective of this study was to provide needed information so that BMR, under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Tourism, is better able to make recommendations to the Palau National Congress on the status of the Trochus niloticus in Palau.

The copy of the full report is available at the PICRC website and can be downloaded at http://picrc.org/picrcpage/technicalreports/.